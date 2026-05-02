Psi Chi Chi Chapter

Psi Chi Chi Chapter

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Our mission

Psi Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. supports healthcare workers through fundraising initiatives like gift basket raffles, promoting wellness and appreciation for those in the healthcare field.
Past events
Past events
Psi Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. 4th Annual Nursing Scholarship Luncheon 2026
Event
Psi Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. 4th Annual Nursing Scholarship Luncheon 2026
May 2, 10:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
1304 McCallie Ave Suite A, Chattanooga, TN 37404, USA
Psi Chi Chi Chapter Of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc Health Care Worker Gift Basket Raffle 2026
Raffle
Psi Chi Chi Chapter Of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc Health Care Worker Gift Basket Raffle 2026
Apr 2, 6:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Psi Chi Chi Chapter's National / SER Memberships 2026-2027
Membership
Psi Chi Chi Chapter's National / SER Memberships 2026-2027
Psi Chi Chi Chapter’s of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc -National / Southeast Regional Capita Membership Assessment for 2026 -2027. The fiscal year of the Region is from June 1st to May 31st of the following year. The annual graduate National capita assessment is $175.00 per member; the SER capita assessment is $50.00 per member, combining both capita assessments to yield $225.00 per member.Chi Eta Phi Sorority is a professional organization for registered nurses and student nurses. More than 9,000 Registered Nurses and student nurses hold membership in Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.Membership is by invitation and is both active and honorary. Psi Chi Chi Chapter is part of of the Southeast Region ( SER).We look forward to your continual service as a member. Thank you!
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Contact information

[email protected]
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