Membership

Psi Chi Chi Chapter's National / SER Memberships 2026-2027

Psi Chi Chi Chapter’s of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc -National / Southeast Regional Capita Membership Assessment for 2026 -2027. The fiscal year of the Region is from June 1st to May 31st of the following year. The annual graduate National capita assessment is $175.00 per member; the SER capita assessment is $50.00 per member, combining both capita assessments to yield $225.00 per member.Chi Eta Phi Sorority is a professional organization for registered nurses and student nurses. More than 9,000 Registered Nurses and student nurses hold membership in Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.Membership is by invitation and is both active and honorary. Psi Chi Chi Chapter is part of of the Southeast Region ( SER).We look forward to your continual service as a member. Thank you!