PSU CT Valley Alumni Chapter
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Our mission
The PSU CT Valley Alumni Chapter unites Penn State alumni to support THON, raising funds for children and families affected by childhood cancer through engaging events like the Bowl-a-Thon, fostering community and connection for a meaningful cause.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 PSU CT Valley Annual Spring Dinner
May 21, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
76 Country Club Rd, Wethersfield, CT 06109, USA
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Auction
PSU CT Valley Alumni Chapter's Red Sox Tickets
May 21, 10:00 PM EDT
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Auction
PSU CT Valley Alumni Chapter's Creamery Ice Cream
May 21, 10:00 PM EDT
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Auction
PSU CT Valley Alumni Chapter's Traveler's Tickets
May 21, 10:00 PM EDT
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Auction
PSU CT Valley Alumni Chapter Capalletti Football
May 21, 10:00 PM EDT
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Auction
PSU CT Valley Alumni Chapter's WCC Golf
May 21, 10:00 PM EDT
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Raffle
Raffles
May 21, 10:00 PM - Jun 6, 8:00 PM EDT
View raffle
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Contact information
[email protected]
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