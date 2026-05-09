Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc fosters collaboration among parents, teachers, and students to enhance educational experiences, promote family engagement, and support student success through community-building events and initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Event
Building Memories: PHE Presents Father-Son LEGO night
May 8, 5:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
8026 Hill Dr, Rosemead, CA 91770, USA
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Potrero Heights PTA
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Show your school pride on your upcoming field trip! When all students wear the school t-shirt it also helps staff and chaperones quickly identify everyone and keep the group together. Happy shopping! 🌟Potrero Heights PTA Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc