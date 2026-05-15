Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

Membership

Tenth District PTSA - Alexander Fleming MS PTSA Membership

Alexander Fleming Middle School's Mission and VisionVision Statement Alexander Fleming Middle School will be the school of choice for students and parents in the South Bay area, promoting academic excellence, a healthy lifestyle, enriched extracurricular activities, and a safe campus through respect and civility.Mission Statement Our mission is to provide quality learning experiences in a safe and positive environment. Through a balance of academic skills and applications of those skills in higher level thinking activities, we will provide our students with the knowledge they need to be successful in the 21st century workplace.Join our PTSA community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to PTSA resources but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!