Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

Subscribe

Our mission

The PTA California Congress of Parents, Teachers, and Students advocates for the education, health, and well-being of all children. They empower families and communities through collaboration, support, and active engagement in local educational initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Annual President's Luncheon 2026
Event
Annual President's Luncheon 2026
May 15, 10:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
4940 Southern Ave, South Gate, CA 90280, USA
More ways to support us
Tenth District PTSA - Leadership & Public Service Virtual Academy LPSVA Membership
Membership
Tenth District PTSA - Leadership & Public Service Virtual Academy LPSVA Membership
LPSVA's Mission and VisionOur school empowers students to emerge as leaders who develop pride in community service, solve real-world problems, and engage in building strong community relationships. Students will cultivate career paths toward areas of leadership and public service by working collaboratively with community leaders and organizations while lending their voices to create a better world for themselves and others.Join our PTSA community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to PTSA resources but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
View membership
Tenth District PTSA - Alexander Fleming MS PTSA Membership
Membership
Tenth District PTSA - Alexander Fleming MS PTSA Membership
Alexander Fleming Middle School's Mission and VisionVision Statement Alexander Fleming Middle School will be the school of choice for students and parents in the South Bay area, promoting academic excellence, a healthy lifestyle, enriched extracurricular activities, and a safe campus through respect and civility.Mission Statement Our mission is to provide quality learning experiences in a safe and positive environment. Through a balance of academic skills and applications of those skills in higher level thinking activities, we will provide our students with the knowledge they need to be successful in the 21st century workplace.Join our PTSA community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to PTSA resources but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
View membership
Strengthen Our District PTSA Community Together
Donation
Strengthen Our District PTSA Community Together
Your donation directly supports our vital mission.The mission of the Los Angeles Tenth District Parent, Teacher and Student Association is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children.The Los Angeles Tenth District PTSA is a subsidiary organization representing Los Angeles, established by the California State PTA to facilitate the administration of the affairs of the California State PTA and the carrying out of its program. The Los Angeles Tenth District PTSA helps to coordinate the work of the 5 councils and 102 PTA/PTSA units, with the plans and activities of the California State PTA and National PTA.Los Angeles Tenth District PTSA Provides:Parent EducationLeadership TrainingHealth and WelfareCollaboration with Community AgenciesSchool and Community Safety/Disaster PreparednessLegislative Advocacy for ChildrenAdvocacy on behalf of parents and students with the LAUSD Board of EducationActive Participation on LAUSD and Los Angeles County Office of Education Committees and Task ForcesMusic Scholarships'Reflections' Arts Programs
Donate today

Our website

https://www.10thdistrict.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by