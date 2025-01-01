Pta Oregon Congress
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Our mission
Pta Oregon Congress empowers families and communities through advocacy, education, and support for public schools, fostering collaboration between parents, teachers, and students to enhance educational experiences and promote student success.
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Our website
https://www.richmondptapdx.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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