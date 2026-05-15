Ptsa Michigan Congress Of Parents Teachers And Students
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Our mission
PTSA Michigan Congress unites parents, teachers, and students to foster a supportive and compassionate school environment. Through events like fundraising activities, we aim to enhance educational experiences and promote community involvement.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Annual Spring Carnival
May 28, 6:00 PM - Jun 16, 8:00 PM EDT
1255 S John Hix Rd, Westland, MI 48186, USA
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Contact information
[email protected]
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