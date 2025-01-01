Punahou Class of 1996
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Our mission
The Punahou Class of 1996 fosters community and connection among alumni through events and initiatives, promoting camaraderie and support for one another while celebrating their shared experiences and legacy.
Events
Events
Event
Thursday Golf Tournament: "U Can't Touch This"
Jun 4, 8:00 - 1:00 PM HST
8902 Kalanianaʻole Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96825, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Draft Event
Jun 4, 8:00 - 2:00 PM HST
8902 Kalanianaʻole Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96825, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Friday Cocktail Party: "This is How We Do It"
Jun 5, 5:30 - 11:00 PM HST
415 Nāhua St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Event
30-Year Reunion Event Registration
Don't miss our 30-Year Reunion!
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.punahou96.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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