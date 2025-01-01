Donation

Axcess Pass Donation Tiers - Two Player

🌟 Get Acxess to Parkour🌟At Pure Parkour Inc, we believe everyone should have affordable access to the physical and mental benefits of parkour. That's why we offer a variety of passes as thanks for your donations. Your donations help us fund the building of a parkour-focused gym for the underserved communities of Colorado Springs, where all ages, stages, and abilities can gain experience and level up their skills!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.