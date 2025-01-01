Pure Parkour Inc

Pure Parkour Inc

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Our mission

Pure Parkour Inc empowers underserved communities in Colorado Springs by providing affordable access to parkour training, fostering physical and mental well-being for all ages and abilities through skill development and community engagement.
More ways to support us
Gift Donation Tiers – Swag for all
Donation
Gift Donation Tiers – Swag for all
Your gift keeps our parkour community moving. Every tier helps us offer safe, accessible training that builds strength, confidence, and real‑world resilience. 🎽Select the level that fits you and enjoy some Pure Parkour swag as a thank‑you. 🧢 Your support opens doors for new traceurs—from first jump to advanced training sessions.
Donate today
Axcess Pass Donation Tiers - Two Player
Donation
Axcess Pass Donation Tiers - Two Player
🌟 Get Acxess to Parkour🌟At Pure Parkour Inc, we believe everyone should have affordable access to the physical and mental benefits of parkour. That's why we offer a variety of passes as thanks for your donations. Your donations help us fund the building of a parkour-focused gym for the underserved communities of Colorado Springs, where all ages, stages, and abilities can gain experience and level up their skills!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Axcess Pass Donation Tiers - Multiplayer
Donation
Axcess Pass Donation Tiers - Multiplayer
🌟 Get Acxess to Parkour🌟At Pure Parkour Inc, we believe everyone should have affordable access to the physical and mental benefits of parkour. That's why we offer a variety of passes as thanks for your donations. Your donations help us fund the building of a parkour-focused gym for the underserved communities of Colorado Springs, where all ages, stages, and abilities can gain experience and level up their skills!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://pureparkourinc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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