Purple & Gold Uplifting Foundation
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Our mission
The Purple & Gold Uplifting Foundation empowers communities in Greater Acadiana through outreach initiatives. We raise funds to support local needs, fostering connections and uplifting lives while promoting positive change and community engagement.
Events
Events
Raffle
Purple & Gold Uplifting Foundation's Saints Ticket Raffle 2026
Jun 5, 8:00 AM - Sep 7, 11:55 PM CDT
View raffle
Custom
Annual Founders Banquet Sponsorship
Jun 1, 12:00 AM - Oct 16, 11:55 PM CDT
1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville, LA 70582, USA
Learn more
Our website
https://www.instagram.com/upsilonrhoques/
Contact information
[email protected]
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