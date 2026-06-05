Purple & Gold Uplifting Foundation

Purple & Gold Uplifting Foundation

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Our mission

The Purple & Gold Uplifting Foundation empowers communities in Greater Acadiana through outreach initiatives. We raise funds to support local needs, fostering connections and uplifting lives while promoting positive change and community engagement.
Events
Events
Purple & Gold Uplifting Foundation's Saints Ticket Raffle 2026
Raffle
Purple & Gold Uplifting Foundation's Saints Ticket Raffle 2026
Jun 5, 8:00 AM - Sep 7, 11:55 PM CDT
View raffle
Annual Founders Banquet Sponsorship
Custom
Annual Founders Banquet Sponsorship
Jun 1, 12:00 AM - Oct 16, 11:55 PM CDT
1688 Smede Hwy, St Martinville, LA 70582, USA
Learn more

Our website

https://www.instagram.com/upsilonrhoques/

Contact information

[email protected]
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