QueenIAM
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Our mission
QueenIAM empowers young girls to become confident leaders through financial literacy and entrepreneurship programs. By teaching budgeting, saving, and business skills, they foster self-confidence and creativity in the next generation of girl bosses.
Events
Events
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Queen IAM Summer Camp 2026
Apr 3, 4:00 PM - Jun 5, 6:00 PM EDT
Learn more
Event
2nd Annual Queens Shine Showcase
Jun 13, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
2160 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA
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Our website
https://www.queeniam.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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