Quilt Guild of the Pineywoods
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Our mission
The Quilt Guild of the Pineywoods fosters a love for quilting through education, community outreach, and events. They aim to preserve the art of quilting while promoting creativity and friendship among quilters in the Pineywoods region.
Past events
Past events
Event
Needles in the Pines Quilt Show
Mar 13, 10:00 AM - Mar 14, 4:00 PM CDT
309 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901, USA
Our website
https://lufkinquiltguild.blogspot.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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