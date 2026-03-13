Quilt Guild of the Pineywoods

Quilt Guild of the Pineywoods

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Our mission

The Quilt Guild of the Pineywoods fosters a love for quilting through education, community outreach, and events. They aim to preserve the art of quilting while promoting creativity and friendship among quilters in the Pineywoods region.
Past events
Past events
Needles in the Pines Quilt Show
Event
Needles in the Pines Quilt Show
Mar 13, 10:00 AM - Mar 14, 4:00 PM CDT
309 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901, USA

Our website

https://lufkinquiltguild.blogspot.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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