Raleigh Youth Choir
Subscribe
Our mission
The Raleigh Youth Choir inspires young singers through exceptional choral education and performance opportunities, fostering musical talent and building community connections while promoting personal growth and teamwork.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 RYC's Got Talent
Apr 10, 6:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
430 St Andrews Ln, Cary, NC 27511, USA
Auction
RYC's Got Talent Silent Auction 2026
Apr 10, 8:45 PM EDT
430 St Andrews Ln, Cary, NC 27511, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
2026 RYC's Got Talent
$7,125 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.raleighyouthchoir.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by