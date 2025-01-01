Membership

Rankin Red Devil Booster Club's Memberships

The Rankin Booster Club is a non-profit organization comprised of dedicated individuals parents, guardians, alumni, coaches, teachers, school administrators, and community members. The Rankin Booster Club supports ALL teams, athletes, students, and coaches of RJHS/RHS. Our goals and objectives are to:Help maintain and improve the athletic facilities at RHSSupport and recognize the efforts of our teams, athletes, and students.Provide additional opportunities to our teams, athletes, and students not funded by RISDHave ongoing dialogue with the community, increasing awareness of RJHS/RHS eventsPlease help support our students at RJHS/RHS, join the Rankin Booster Club today!