Rape And Domestic Violence Information Center Inc

Rape And Domestic Violence Information Center Inc

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Our mission

Rape And Domestic Violence Information Center Inc empowers survivors through advocacy, support services, and education, aiming to end violence and promote healing in the community.
Past events
Past events
Walking With Survivors Raffle 2026
Raffle
Walking With Survivors Raffle 2026
Apr 18, 12:00 - 2:30 PM EDT
Walking With Survivors Silent Auction
Auction
Walking With Survivors Silent Auction
Apr 18, 2:00 PM EDT
2000 Hampton Center, Morgantown, WV 26505, USA

Our website

https://www.rdvic.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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