Emerald Coast Volkswagen Club Inc

Membership

Emerald Coast Volkswagen Club Memberships

The Panhandles Original and Largest VW Club. Founded in 1997 and rebranded in 2025 we are dedicated to Preserving, Restoring, and Cruising Air and Watercooled Volkswagens and having FUN doing it! Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝 Thank you for choosing to be part of our family. Together, we can make a positive impact for VWs everywhere. We only ask that you treat everyone with love and respect! Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now! Waiver of Liability 1. Risks Associated with Participation:In consideration of being permitted to enter or participate in the Events, I acknowledge and accept that participation in an event such as track events, car club cruises, Luncheon, car shows, or other club sanctioned Events, and Buying & Selling are potentially dangerous and that there are numerous risks associated with my participation. Such risks and dangers include, but are not limited to, traffic accidents, collisions with pedestrians, vehicles, other drivers, and/or fixed or moving objects, and the negligence of other drivers. Further, I understand and accept that my participation in the Event can result in serious bodily injury and/or death to myself, or others. I further realize and understand that the route of the Event will require driving on public roadways, which the hazards of travelling are to be expected. Please make sure your vehicle is properly insured and you obey all traffic laws on your way to, from, and when on the Event grounds. Drive slow and safe when entering, parking, and exiting the Event area. Be respectful of others attending the Event, park patrons, Event staff, and the surrounding neighbors. If you have any type of awning, tent, or umbrella, ensure it is properly secured in the event of sudden weather/wind. The use of tools and equipment for auto repair applications. We ask you to use your best judgment and think safety first.2. Assumption of the RisksWith full knowledge and understanding of these risks associated with my participation in the Event, I enter or participate in the Event voluntarily and fully accept and assume every such risk for loss, damage, or personal injury (including death).3. Compliance with Terms and ConditionsI agree to comply with all the Event’s terms and conditions of entry or participation. I acknowledge and understand that the Organizer of the Event will use reasonable efforts to ensure that all other participants abide by the terms and conditions of entry or participation, but that it cannot guarantee participants will abide by these terms and conditions.4. Release of LiabilityUpon booking and being permitted to participate in the Event, I hereby waive, release, and forever discharge, for myself, my heirs, my guest, executors, administrators, and legal representatives, any part and all rights and/or claims which I have, may have, or may hereafter accrue to me against the Organizer, its officers, directors, employees, consultants, agents, and Event sponsors for any part and all damages, personal injuries (including death), and/or claim which may be sustained by me or my vehicle directly or indirectly arising out of my participation in the Event (including the application or emergency or medical services at the Event), even if the damages, injuries (including death), and/or claims are caused by the negligence of those persons listed above or otherwise (including out of the transportation of my vehicle by air arranged by the Organizer) save that nothing in these Terms and Conditions shall be construed as excluding or limiting the Organizer’s liability for personal injury or death arising from its negligence or the negligence of persons under its control. Further, I covenant not to sue the Organizer, its officers, directors, employees, consultants, agents, and Event sponsors for any part and all damages, personal injuries (including death), and/or claims which may be sustained by me directly or indirectly arising out of my participation in the Event. This release and discharge include, but is not limited to, claims for personal injury, death, property damage, economic loss, breach of contract, lost wages, contributions indemnity, indemnity, punitive damages, negligence, or any other legally recognizable claim arising out of my participation in the Event (including all legal costs associated with such claims).5. IndemnityI hereby agree to release, defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the Organizer, its officers, directors, employees, consultants, agents, Event sponsors and Licensees, and assigns from and against any part and all claims, demands, damages, suits, liabilities, or actions arising directly or indirectly out of my actions or otherwise from my participation in the Event, whether made or claimed during or after the Event, including all associated costs and expenses, and any amount, which the organizer may pay a settlement or compromise of any such claims or liabilities.6. Image RightsI hereby waive any part and all rights of publicity or privacy and grant the Organizers full and complete permission to utilize and exploit my name, image, likeness, voice, and biographical material in any part and all manner and media throughout the world in perpetuity. I release the Event organizers, its officers, directors, employees, consultants, agents, sponsors, licensees, and assigns from and against any part and all claims, which I have or may have for invasion of privacy, defamation or any other cause of action arising out of the production, distribution, broadcast, or exhibition of photographs, footage, or any promotional materials.I have read this waiver, understand its terms, and understand that I have given up rights by signing it. I have done so freely and without inducement, coercion, or duress. I intend this waiver to be a complete and unconditional release of all liability to the greatest extent allowed by law. I agree that, if any portion of this waiver is held to be invalid, the balance of the waiver shall continue in full force and effect.Please note that by completing the entry form and accepting these terms and conditions, you are concluding a legally binding agreement with us to participate in the Event on these terms and conditions.By completing your membership registration, you accept and acknowledge the following:a – You have read and understand the Terms and Conditions contained within this Agreement;b – You agree and abide to the Terms and Conditions contained within this Agreement;c – You have read, understand, and accept the terms of the Waiver;d – You acknowledge and accept that you have had the opportunity to take independent legal advice prior to becoming a member and finalizing your yearly registration.