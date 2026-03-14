RBHS Booster Club

RBHS Booster Club

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Our mission

The RBHS Booster Club supports students by ensuring every senior can participate in their class trips and activities with minimal costs, fostering community and inclusivity through fundraising events like the Green & Gold Spartan Class Dinner.
Events
Events
3rd Annual Green and Gold Spartan Class Dinner
Event
3rd Annual Green and Gold Spartan Class Dinner
Mar 13, 4:00 - 11:00 PM PST
650 Antelope Blvd, Red Bluff, CA 96080, USA
Get your tickets

Contact information

[email protected]
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