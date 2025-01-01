Donation

2026 Summer Experience Contributions

Summer Experience season is here! Our students have so much to look forward to: new environments, new challenges, and opportunities that truly change lives.As students prepare for this journey, please use this page to submit a program deposit ($150), make a partial or full payment toward a Summer Experience.If you have any questions, we’re here to support you every step of the way.** Disclaimer: REACH Memphis uses Zeffy so that 100% of your donation goes directly to our work. At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. Please know this is completely optional and can be adjusted to any amount, including zero. We appreciate Zeffy’s partnership and your generosity in supporting REACH Memphis. **