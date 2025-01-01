REACH Memphis

REACH Memphis

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Our mission

REACH Memphis empowers underserved students by providing access to transformative summer academic and leadership programs, fostering independence and confidence through experiences that broaden their horizons and enhance college readiness.
More ways to support us
REACH Legacy Leaders - Monthly Supporters
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REACH Legacy Leaders - Monthly Supporters
$26 of $5,000 goal
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Support REACH Memphis!
Donation
Support REACH Memphis!
REACH Memphis prepares high-potential high school students for college and career through mentoring, unique summer leadership experiences, intensive college preparation counseling, and career planning.RESPONSIBILITY. EXCELLENCE. ACCOUNTABILITY. COMMUNITY. HONOR. ** Disclaimer: REACH Memphis uses Zeffy so that 100% of your donation goes directly to our work. At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. Please know this is completely optional and can be adjusted to any amount, including zero. We appreciate Zeffy’s partnership and your generosity in supporting REACH Memphis. **
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2026 Summer Experience Contributions
Donation
2026 Summer Experience Contributions
Summer Experience season is here! Our students have so much to look forward to: new environments, new challenges, and opportunities that truly change lives.As students prepare for this journey, please use this page to submit a program deposit ($150), make a partial or full payment toward a Summer Experience.If you have any questions, we’re here to support you every step of the way.** Disclaimer: REACH Memphis uses Zeffy so that 100% of your donation goes directly to our work. At checkout, Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. Please know this is completely optional and can be adjusted to any amount, including zero. We appreciate Zeffy’s partnership and your generosity in supporting REACH Memphis. **
Donate today

Our website

https://www.reachmemphis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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