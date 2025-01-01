Reboot Beatz Foundation
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Reboot Beatz Foundation

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Reboot Beatz Foundation

Our mission

Reboot Beatz Foundation unites the music community to support those in need through charitable events. Our mission is to create positive change by collecting and distributing donated goods, spreading joy, and fostering compassion through music.
More ways to support us
6/28/2026: REBOOT Beatz & Backpacks
Donation
6/28/2026: REBOOT Beatz & Backpacks
$25 of $2,000 goal
Donate today
Monetary Donations
Donation
Monetary Donations
Your gift keeps the Beatz playing. Every donation helps Reboot Beatz Foundation in spreading joy through music and charity to help families in need.With your support, we can purchase various essentials items for those who need assistance in our local community. Thank you for your support!
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Our website

https://www.rebootbeatzfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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