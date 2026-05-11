Redondo Union High School Band Boosters Incorporated
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Redondo Union High School Band Boosters Incorporated

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Redondo Union High School Band Boosters Incorporated

Our mission

Redondo Union High School Band Boosters support student musicians by enhancing their educational experience through funding, resources, and community engagement, fostering a love for music and performance in a collaborative environment.
Events
Events
2026 Band Banquet
Event
2026 Band Banquet
Jun 6, 6:00 - 10:30 PM PDT
200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90277, USA
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DCI Group Discounted Group Tickets
Event
DCI Group Discounted Group Tickets
Jul 11, 5:15 - 10:00 PM PDT
1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103, USA
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More ways to support us
2026 Band and Guard Yearbook Dedications
Event
2026 Band and Guard Yearbook Dedications
Celebrate your Redondo Union Band or Guard student with a personal yearbook dedication 🎺📸. Share a favorite memory, inside joke, or words of encouragement as they grow through music and performance.Your tribute helps highlight the hard work, late rehearsals, and big moments that shape our program. By purchasing a dedication, you also support the Band Boosters’ mission to provide resources and opportunities for every student performer.Please submit payment, artwork, and text by Monday, May 11, 2026. Payment options are listed below. Artwork should be emailed to [email protected] proof (a preview of how your dedication will appear in the yearbook layout) will be sent for your approval prior to publishing.Please note:Minor edits only will be allowed after the proof is sentNo full redesigns will be permitted at that stageFinal approval must be received by Wednesday, May 13, 2026, or the dedication will be printed as is.
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Our website

https://www.redondobandandguard.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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