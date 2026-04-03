Reedsburg Athletic Club Inc

Membership

Become a Reedsburg Athletic Club Member

The Reedsburg Athletic Club (RAC) is a booster organization committed to championing the success of Reedsburg Area High School (RAHS) athletics. By partnering closely with the RAHS Athletic Department, the club raises vital funds to supplement the sports budget, ensuring our teams and student-athletes have the resources they need. Beyond the field, the RAC is invested in the future and history of our community; we provide annual scholarships to RAHS seniors to support their next chapters and proudly administer the Athletic Hall of Fame to honor our greatest sporting legacies. Through signature fundraising efforts, including the annual Paul Rosholt Golf Outing and the yearly calendar raffle, the RAC turns community support into tangible opportunities.Upcoming meetings and events include:Meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month throughout the school year. Start at 7pm.Feb `8th- Pizza Ranch - Basketball Senior invitedMar 4th - J's Pub- Reedsburg Hall of Fame nominations3/4/2026 to 4/29/2026Mar 18th - Pizza Ranch - Track Seniors invitedApril 1st - NO MEETING SPRING BREAKApril 15th - Pizza Ranch - Baseball, Softball Seniors invitedMay 6th - RAHS Commons - Hall of Fame VotingMay 20th - Pizza Ranch - Soccer, Tennis, Golf Seniors invitedJune 3rd - J's Pub - If NeededPaul Rosholt Memorial RAC Golf Outing June 11, 2026 Reedsburg Country ClubThank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our Reedsburg student athletes. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!