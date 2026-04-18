Released Time Bible Education of York School District One

Released Time Bible Education of York School District One

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Our mission

Released Time Bible Education of York School District One shares the gospel of Jesus Christ with public school students, fostering spiritual growth and understanding through engaging programs and community involvement.
Past events
Past events
BBQ Luncheon
Event
BBQ Luncheon
Apr 18, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
2066 Filbert Hwy, York, SC 29745, USA

Our website

https://www.rtbeyork.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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