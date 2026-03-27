Rho Omicron Chapter
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Rho Omicron Chapter
Our mission
The Rho Omicron Chapter empowers youth through scholarships, removing financial barriers to higher education. Their initiatives, like the Fish Po-Boy Fundraiser, support college-bound seniors in Iberia, St. Martin, and St. Mary Parishes.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Annual PoBoy Sale
Jun 6, 11:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
626 W Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.rhoomicronfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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