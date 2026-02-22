Rhode Island Youth Theatre
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Rhode Island Youth Theatre

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Rhode Island Youth Theatre

Our mission

RIYT is an ensemble-driven company guided by respect, responsibility, and collaboration. Through collaborations with centers of learning and distinguished artists, we provide apprenticeships and internships to teens planning careers in the arts.
Events
Events
NK Rec. Presents Seussical Jr.
Event
NK Rec. Presents Seussical Jr.
Jun 27 - Jun 28 | 2 dates & times
200 School St, North Kingstown, RI 02852, USA
Get your tickets
Newsies Jr. 2026 Registration
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Newsies Jr. 2026 Registration
Jul 6, 9:00 AM - Jul 18, 9:00 PM EDT
2401 W Shore Rd, Warwick, RI 02889, USA
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Shrek The Musical 2026 Registration
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Shrek The Musical 2026 Registration
Jul 20, 9:00 AM - Aug 8, 10:00 PM EDT
2401 W Shore Rd, Warwick, RI 02889, USA
Learn more
More ways to support us
RIYT Donation Page
Donation
RIYT Donation Page
Rhode Island Youth Theatre is committed to making our programs as financially accessible as possible. Donations from the community ensure that we can continue to provide for families with financial needs. By supporting us, you directly impact the lives of children with a passion for the arts.To learn more, visit riyt.org/about-us.RIYT depends on generous supporters like you!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.riyt.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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