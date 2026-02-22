RIYT is an ensemble-driven company guided by respect, responsibility, and collaboration. Through collaborations with centers of learning and distinguished artists, we provide apprenticeships and internships to teens planning careers in the arts.
Rhode Island Youth Theatre is committed to making our programs as financially accessible as possible. Donations from the community ensure that we can continue to provide for families with financial needs. By supporting us, you directly impact the lives of children with a passion for the arts.To learn more, visit riyt.org/about-us.RIYT depends on generous supporters like you!