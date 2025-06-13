Rhythm Knights Dance Troupe
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Our mission
Rhythm Knights Dance Troupe fosters community and inclusivity through dance, supporting LGBTQ+ causes. They create joyful experiences and raise funds for local charities, uniting people in celebration and pride.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 Drag-N-Slay: Extravaganza and Tea Dance
Jun 6, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
102 Lisa Ln, Athens, NY 12015, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.rhythmknights.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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