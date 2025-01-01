Ridgevue Football Flight Crew
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Ridgevue Football Flight Crew

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Ridgevue Football Flight Crew

Our mission

Our Flight Crew supports the Warhawk Football program by promoting teamwork, school spirit, and community involvement. Through fundraising efforts such as our annual dinner auction and special events, we raise essential funds to enhance the student‑athlete experience and strengthen pride in Ridgevue Football.

Our mission is to unite families, students, alumni, and the Ridgevue community in a shared commitment to character, leadership, and pride in Warhawk Football—on and off the field.

Events
Events
Warhawks Football Dinner Auction 2026
Event
Warhawks Football Dinner Auction 2026
Aug 15, 5:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
1116 1st St S, Nampa, ID 83651, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026 Stadium Banner Sponsorship - Black
Custom
2026 Stadium Banner Sponsorship - Black
Black Package4x8 Banner to be hung on the football field during home games for the 2026 season.Advertising on all Ridgevue Football social media.Sponsorship announcements by PA at all home football games.Advertising on the video screen during home volleyball games.On-field access during pre-game warmups.*Please email business logo and information to: [email protected]
Learn more
2026 Stadium Banner Sponsorship - Orange
Custom
2026 Stadium Banner Sponsorship - Orange
Orange Package4x6 Banner to be hung on the football field during home games for the 2026 season.Advertising on all Ridgevue Football social media.Advertising on the video screen during home volleyball games.*Please email business logo and information to: [email protected]
Learn more
General Donation - Warhawk Football
Donation
General Donation - Warhawk Football
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]

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