Ridgevue Football Flight Crew

Our Flight Crew supports the Warhawk Football program by promoting teamwork, school spirit, and community involvement. Through fundraising efforts such as our annual dinner auction and special events, we raise essential funds to enhance the student‑athlete experience and strengthen pride in Ridgevue Football.

Our mission is to unite families, students, alumni, and the Ridgevue community in a shared commitment to character, leadership, and pride in Warhawk Football—on and off the field.