Rising Sun Development Center Llc
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Rising Sun Development Center uplifts community resilience through cultural celebrations like the Kwanzaa Eve Ancestor Party. We honor our ancestors, promote inclusivity, and support local causes, fostering joy and togetherness in our community.
More ways to support us
Donation
Annual Kwanzaa Eve Ancestor Party Fundraiser
$260 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Aya Farms and Ayaresa (Healing) Sustainable Eco-Village
$0 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by