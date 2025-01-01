Rising Sun Development Center Llc

Rising Sun Development Center Llc

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Our mission

Rising Sun Development Center uplifts community resilience through cultural celebrations like the Kwanzaa Eve Ancestor Party. We honor our ancestors, promote inclusivity, and support local causes, fostering joy and togetherness in our community.
More ways to support us
Annual Kwanzaa Eve Ancestor Party Fundraiser
Donation
Annual Kwanzaa Eve Ancestor Party Fundraiser
$260 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Aya Farms and Ayaresa (Healing) Sustainable Eco-Village
Donation
Aya Farms and Ayaresa (Healing) Sustainable Eco-Village
$0 of $50,000 goal
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
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