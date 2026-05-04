Riverside Arts Academy
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Riverside Arts Academy

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Riverside Arts Academy

Our mission

Riverside Arts Academy partners with the community to provide high-quality music education for young people, enriching lives and strengthening connections while inspiring growth through meaningful learning and performance.
Past events
Past events
The Sound of Riverside - 2026 RAA Gala
Event
The Sound of Riverside - 2026 RAA Gala
May 3, 5:00 - 9:30 PM PDT
900 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92507, USA
Send Mariachi Campana to Tucson!
Custom
Send Mariachi Campana to Tucson!
Feb 10, 4:00 PM - Apr 27, 11:59 PM PDT
Tucson, AZ, USA
RAA Mariachi Program Benefit Concert
Event
RAA Mariachi Program Benefit Concert
Apr 8, 7:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
2497 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782, USA
More ways to support us
Donate
Donation
Donate
The Riverside Arts Academy awards hundreds of need-based scholarships each year. These scholarships enable students to receive not only world-class music instruction, but an instrument loan; RAA loans and out its regularly-maintenanced instruments to over 200 students annually. We believe that when we invest in our students, we invest in our community’s future.Your tax-deductible donation has the power to create positive change in the lives of young people. With your support, we can offer after-school programs, mentorship, scholarships, and more. Thank you for your contributions to our community!Examples of what your contribution can do:$5: One clarinet reed$10: Set of drum sticks$50: New sheet music stand$100: One-month full scholarship (tuition + instrument)$250: One-semester instrument loan$500: New guitar with accessories$1,200: One-YEAR full scholarship (tuition + instrument)
Donate today
RAA Donation Shop
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RAA Donation Shop
Celebrate our students’ creativity 🎶 Your ticket and purchases help provide high-quality music and arts education for Riverside children and teens, regardless of their financial background.Proceeds from this event support lessons, instruments, and performance opportunities— including programs like Mariachi Campana de Riverside and the Riverside Youth Orchestra. Thank you for standing with our young artists as they learn, grow, and share their talents onstage. 🌟
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RAA Concessions/Merch
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RAA Concessions/Merch
Celebrate our students’ creativity at the RAA Gala 🎶🎨 Your concessions and BRAND NEW exclusive merch help provide high-quality music and arts education for Riverside children and teens, regardless of their financial background.
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Our website

https://riversideartsacademy.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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