Donation

Donate

The Riverside Arts Academy awards hundreds of need-based scholarships each year. These scholarships enable students to receive not only world-class music instruction, but an instrument loan; RAA loans and out its regularly-maintenanced instruments to over 200 students annually. We believe that when we invest in our students, we invest in our community’s future.Your tax-deductible donation has the power to create positive change in the lives of young people. With your support, we can offer after-school programs, mentorship, scholarships, and more. Thank you for your contributions to our community!Examples of what your contribution can do:$5: One clarinet reed$10: Set of drum sticks$50: New sheet music stand$100: One-month full scholarship (tuition + instrument)$250: One-semester instrument loan$500: New guitar with accessories$1,200: One-YEAR full scholarship (tuition + instrument)