ROAR Mobile
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ROAR Mobile

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ROAR Mobile

Our mission

ROAR Mobile is dedicated to improving animal welfare on Roatan by reducing the stray animal population and fostering community involvement. Through innovative programs, they aim to create lasting change for animals and their caregivers on the island.
More ways to support us
ROAR Mobile Founding 250
Membership
ROAR Mobile Founding 250
We are building something that can change the future of animal welfare on Roatan.The Founding 250 is a small group of people who live here and care about this island — coming together to help bring ROAR Mobile to life and sustain it long-term.As a Founding Member, you will:Play a direct role in reducing the stray animal populationBe part of a community creating real, lasting changeReceive exclusive monthly perks from local businessesReceive a ROAR Mobile Founding Member t-shirtEach month, we feature one local business and offer a one-time-use perk for members.Members will also receive a monthly newsletter with full transparency on progress and impact.Membership is $25 per month or $300 annually.T-shirt pickup is available at ROAR events or designated local locations.We are limiting this to 250 members.This is more than a donation — it’s a way to be part of the solution..All funds raised through the Founding 250 are restricted to ROAR Mobile and used solely to support its development and launch — including essential items like apparel, radio outreach, printing, and other build-related needs.
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Apoya ROAR Mobile
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Apoya ROAR Mobile
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ROAR Mobile 250 Fundadores
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ROAR Mobile 250 Fundadores
Estamos construyendo algo que puede cambiar el futuro del bienestar animal en Roatán.Los 250 Fundadores son un pequeño grupo de personas que viven aquí y se preocupan por esta isla — uniéndose para ayudar a hacer realidad ROAR Mobile y sostenerlo a largo plazo.Como Miembro Fundador, tú:Tendrás un papel directo en la reducción de la población de animales callejerosSerás parte de una comunidad que está creando un cambio real y duraderoRecibirás beneficios mensuales exclusivos de negocios localesRecibirás una camiseta de Miembro Fundador de ROAR MobileCada mes, presentamos un negocio local y ofrecemos un beneficio de un solo uso para los miembros.Los miembros también recibirán un boletín mensual con total transparencia sobre el progreso y el impacto.La membresía es de $25 al mes o $300 al año.La recogida de camisetas estará disponible en eventos de ROAR o en ubicaciones locales designadas.Este programa está limitado a 250 miembros.Esto es más que una donación — es una forma de ser parte de la solución.
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Our website

https://www.roarescue.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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