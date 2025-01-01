Membership

ROAR Mobile Founding 250

We are building something that can change the future of animal welfare on Roatan.The Founding 250 is a small group of people who live here and care about this island — coming together to help bring ROAR Mobile to life and sustain it long-term.As a Founding Member, you will:Play a direct role in reducing the stray animal populationBe part of a community creating real, lasting changeReceive exclusive monthly perks from local businessesReceive a ROAR Mobile Founding Member t-shirtEach month, we feature one local business and offer a one-time-use perk for members.Members will also receive a monthly newsletter with full transparency on progress and impact.Membership is $25 per month or $300 annually.T-shirt pickup is available at ROAR events or designated local locations.We are limiting this to 250 members.This is more than a donation — it’s a way to be part of the solution..All funds raised through the Founding 250 are restricted to ROAR Mobile and used solely to support its development and launch — including essential items like apparel, radio outreach, printing, and other build-related needs.