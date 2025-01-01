Robert Goddard Montessori School PTSA

Event

Echo Hill Outdoor School - Lower El Field Trip 26/27 SY

🌿🚍 Support the RGMS Lower Elementary Echo Hill Field Trip! 🚍🌿The Robert Goddard Montessori School Lower Elementary students are preparing for an unforgettable overnight educational adventure to Echo Hill Outdoor School during the 2026–2027 school year (October/November 2026)!Echo Hill provides hands-on environmental education experiences where students explore the Chesapeake Bay, participate in team-building activities, learn about nature and ecology, and build independence and confidence outside the classroom. This special tradition creates lifelong memories while bringing classroom learning to life through real-world exploration.Our goal is to help make this experience accessible for every student by raising funds to assist with:Transportation costsStudent participation feesDonation Section: Scholarships for families in need OR send monthly installments towards specific student fees.Every donation, sponsorship, and fundraiser purchase helps support our students and ensures more children can participate in this amazing educational opportunity.Thank you for supporting the Robert Goddard Montessori School community and investing in unforgettable learning experiences for our children! 🌎✨