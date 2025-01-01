Rochester Community Robotics

Donation

Supporting X-Cats Robotics – FRC Team 191 - Building People, not just Robots

We build people, not just robots.Your support helps students discover what they are capable of achieving.A founding FIRST Robotics Competition team inspiring the next generation of leaders and innovators.For more than three decades, X-Cats Robotics Team 191 has inspired students through hands-on engineering, teamwork, and leadership as a founding team in the FIRST Robotics Competition. As two-time Chairman’s Award winners and members of the FIRST Robotics Competition Hall of Fame, the X-Cats have long been recognized for our impact on students, our community, and the FIRST program itself.Through robotics, mentorship, and outreach, we live our motto: “We build people, not just robots.” Your support helps ensure that the next generation of students can discover their potential, develop real-world skills, and grow into the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.Over the years, Team 191 has helped hundreds of students discover careers in engineering, technology, and leadership — many of whom return to FIRST as mentors and volunteers.What Students LearnX-Cats Robotics Team 191 is proud to be part of the global FIRST Robotics community, where students learn engineering, teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving by designing and building competitive robots.Our program gives students hands-on experience with real-world skills including:• mechanical design and fabrication • electrical systems and engineering • software programming and web development • marketing, outreach, and fundraising • communication and leadershipBut the X-Cats are about more than robots. Students learn to collaborate, mentor younger teams, serve their communities, and grow into confident leaders prepared for college, careers, and life.How Your Donation HelpsDonations to Team 191 help support:• robot materials and engineering components • tools and fabrication equipment • competition registration and travel • outreach and mentoring programs • student scholarships and team resourcesEvery contribution helps ensure that students have the opportunity to participate in FIRST Robotics and continue the X-Cats legacy of innovation, service, and impact.Thank you for supporting the next generation of leaders, engineers, and innovators.— X-Cats Robotics Team 191Donation Impact Examples$25 – Supports robot materials $50 – Helps provide tools and shop supplies $100 – Supports outreach and mentoring programs $250 – Helps send students to competition events $500+ – Invests in the future of STEM educationAbout FIRST RoboticsFIRST Robotics programs help students build:• technical and engineering skills • confidence and leadership • collaboration and communication abilities • pathways to college and STEM careersHonoring a Legacy of VolunteerismLooking to support volunteer travel in honor of Koko Ed Patterson?Visit the Koko Ed Patterson Memorial Fund at: racf.org/kokoCorporate or Organizational SponsorshipBusinesses and organizations interested in supporting Team 191 through sponsorship opportunities — including recognition on the robot, team materials, and events — can learn more at:x-cats.org/BecomingASponsor.html