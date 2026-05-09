Rochester (NY) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated

The Rochester (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated empowers communities through service, education, and cultural enrichment, fostering friendship and leadership among women of color to create positive change in society.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 White Rose Luncheon: You Are...
May 9, 11:00 - 2:30 PM EDT
123 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604, USA
Auction
2026 White Rose Luncheon Silent Auction
May 9, 1:45 PM EDT
123 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604, USA
Custom
Rochester (NY) Chapter, The Links, Inc. 2026-2027 Hostess Fee Assessment
Mar 27, 4:00 PM - Apr 25, 8:00 PM EDT
Event
2025 New Member Induction Ceremony and Reception
May 2, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
421 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607, USA
Event
40th Chapter Anniversary: Rochester Renaissance. One City. 40 Years. Countless Friendships.