Rochester (NY) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated
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Rochester (NY) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated

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Rochester (NY) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated

Our mission

The Rochester (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated empowers communities through service, education, and cultural enrichment, fostering friendship and leadership among women of color to create positive change in society.
Past events
Past events
2026 White Rose Luncheon: You Are...
Event
2026 White Rose Luncheon: You Are...
May 9, 11:00 - 2:30 PM EDT
123 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604, USA
2026 White Rose Luncheon Silent Auction
Auction
2026 White Rose Luncheon Silent Auction
May 9, 1:45 PM EDT
123 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604, USA
Rochester (NY) Chapter, The Links, Inc. 2026-2027 Hostess Fee Assessment
Custom
Rochester (NY) Chapter, The Links, Inc. 2026-2027 Hostess Fee Assessment
Mar 27, 4:00 PM - Apr 25, 8:00 PM EDT
2025 New Member Induction Ceremony and Reception
Event
2025 New Member Induction Ceremony and Reception
May 2, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
421 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607, USA
40th Chapter Anniversary: Rochester Renaissance. One City. 40 Years. Countless Friendships.
Event
40th Chapter Anniversary: Rochester Renaissance. One City. 40 Years. Countless Friendships.
Nov 9, 5:30 - 11:00 PM EST
2935 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610, USA
More ways to support us
Friends Transforming Communities Through Service
Donation
Friends Transforming Communities Through Service
$760 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/rocnylinks

Contact information

[email protected]
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