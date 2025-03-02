Rocking The Boroughs
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Rocking The Boroughs

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Rocking The Boroughs

Our mission

Rocking The Boroughs fosters community through music, providing engaging concerts that unite diverse audiences while supporting local talent. Their mission is to create memorable musical experiences that enrich the cultural fabric of the boroughs.
Events
Events
Rock Around The Clock
Event
Rock Around The Clock
Jun 7 - Jun 14 | 2 dates & times
378 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545, USA
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Our website

https://www.rockingtheboroughs.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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