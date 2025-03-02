Rocking The Boroughs
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Rocking The Boroughs
Our mission
Rocking The Boroughs fosters community through music, providing engaging concerts that unite diverse audiences while supporting local talent. Their mission is to create memorable musical experiences that enrich the cultural fabric of the boroughs.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Rock Around The Clock
Jun 7 - Jun 14
| 2 dates & times
378 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.rockingtheboroughs.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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