Rodriguez Family Foundation
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Our mission
The Rodriguez Family Foundation empowers underserved communities through educational resources, training programs, and advocacy, striving for a more inclusive and equitable society. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in our community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Reorganization Fundraiser
Apr 12, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
511 Lalor St, Hamilton Township, NJ 08611, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Jericho Project
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
The Sonshine Summer Reading Program
$0 of $4,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.therodfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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