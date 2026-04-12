Rodriguez Family Foundation

Rodriguez Family Foundation

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Our mission

The Rodriguez Family Foundation empowers underserved communities through educational resources, training programs, and advocacy, striving for a more inclusive and equitable society. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in our community.
Past events
Past events
Reorganization Fundraiser
Event
Reorganization Fundraiser
Apr 12, 5:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
511 Lalor St, Hamilton Township, NJ 08611, USA
More ways to support us
Jericho Project
Donation
Jericho Project
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
The Sonshine Summer Reading Program
Donation
The Sonshine Summer Reading Program
$0 of $4,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.therodfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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