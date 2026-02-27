Rogers-binford Pto
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Rogers-binford Pto
Our mission
Rogers-Binford PTO fosters a supportive community for students and families by organizing events, fundraising, and enhancing educational experiences, ensuring every child has access to enriching activities and resources.
Past events
Past events
Event
Winter 2026 Carnival
Feb 27, 5:30 - 8:30 PM EST
2300 E 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47401, USA
Event
TEst TEst Test
Feb 27, 4:00 - 5:00 AM EST
2300 E 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47401, USA
Our website
https://www.rogersbinfordpto.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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