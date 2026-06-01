Romanian Advisory Ministries
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Romanian Advisory Ministries

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Romanian Advisory Ministries

Our mission

Romanian Advisory Ministries fosters community among Romanians through events that emphasize connection, faith, and personal growth. They aim to strengthen relationships and provide a supportive environment for dialogue and shared experiences.
Events
Events
Unplug to Connect - AYC
Event
Unplug to Connect - AYC
Jun 30, 4:00 PM - Jul 5, 11:00 AM EDT
91 N Lakeshore Dr, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745, USA
Get your tickets
Intalnirea romanilor - Junaluska, 3-5 Iulie, 2026
Event
Intalnirea romanilor - Junaluska, 3-5 Iulie, 2026
Jul 3, 4:00 PM - Jul 5, 11:00 AM EDT
91 N Lakeshore Dr, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/roadvisorynad

Contact information

[email protected]
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