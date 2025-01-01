Roosevelt Arts Alliance Inc.

Donation

Support the Arts in Roosevelt

🌟 Join us in Expanding the Arts! 🌟At Roosevelt Arts Alliance, our mission is to create more opportunities for our community to come together and enjoy the arts! We love the arts and think everyone, regardless of background should have access to them. Every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving that mission. Together, we can create more opportunities to experience the joy that comes through diverse artistic expressions.How you can support our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting us, your support is invaluable.