Rooted Spirit Sanctuary Ministries
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Rooted Spirit Sanctuary Ministries

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Rooted Spirit Sanctuary Ministries

Our mission

Rooted Spirit Sanctuary provides an inclusive, earth-centered spiritual community focused on connection and embodiment of spiritual values to people seeking meaningful non-dogmatic spiritual community rooted in nature, presence, and shared wisdom.
More ways to support us
Donate to Rooted Spirit Sanctuary
Donation
Donate to Rooted Spirit Sanctuary
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟Rooted Spirit Sanctuary is a sacred space dedicated to the integration of ancient wisdom, earth-based spirituality, and embodied healing practices. We nurture holistic transformation through somatic attunement, mindful presence, and community support, guiding individuals to awaken their deepest connection to Spirit, Body, and Earth. Our mission is to cultivate healing, resilience, and spiritual growth within a grounded sanctuary where all are welcomed and honored.Your donations help fund staff, pay administrative fees, and keep retreat and event prices low. Every small donation makes a difference.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Tending the Sanctuary: Companions & Stewards
Membership
Tending the Sanctuary: Companions & Stewards
Rooted Spirit Sanctuary is a living, breathing spiritual community—grounded in earth, presence, and shared practice. Our weekly gatherings are just the beginning. The sanctuary thrives when people step in to tend it together.By becoming a Companion or Steward, you root yourself into the life of the sanctuary:Participate in members-only circles and deeper gatheringsShare your voice, time, and presence to shape the direction of our communitySupport the sanctuary’s sustainability so it can continue to nourish all who seek it.Whether you become a Companion or a Steward, this is not a transaction. This is a step into belonging, care, and co-creation.Thank you for choosing to root with us. Together, we breathe life into the sanctuary.
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Our website

https://www.rootedspiritsanctuary.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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