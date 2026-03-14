Roses for Missy

Roses for Missy

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Our mission

Roses for Missy empowers individuals affected by cancer through support, education, and community engagement. We provide resources and organize events to raise awareness and funds, ensuring no one faces cancer alone.
Events
Events
Strictly Cares! Benefit Concert
Event
Strictly Cares! Benefit Concert
Jun 18, 7:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
350 Madison St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Get your tickets
Healing What Hurts-Grief 101 Workshop
Event
Healing What Hurts-Grief 101 Workshop
Jul 18, 12:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
15603 Wick Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101, USA
Get your tickets
Grow through Grief Fair
Event
Grow through Grief Fair
Aug 15, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
5679 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://rosesformissy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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