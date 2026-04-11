Rotary Club of Orange Park Sunset, Inc.
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Our mission
The Rotary Club of Orange Park Sunset empowers local youth through scholarships and community service, fostering leadership and education in Clay County. We unite to create lasting change and support initiatives that uplift our community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Clay Can Dance
Apr 11, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
7190 US-17, Fleming Island, FL 32003, USA
Auction
Clay Can Dance Silent Auction
Apr 11, 8:45 PM EDT
Auction table after event
More ways to support us
Donation
Star Dancer-Jeremiah Aut
$1,515 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Star Dancer-Talitha Chesnut
$775 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Star Dancer-Dr. Susan Legutko
$725 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://rcopsunset.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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