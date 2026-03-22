Rotary Club of Truckee Inc
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Our mission
The Rotary Club of Truckee empowers the community through service projects, scholarships, and support for youth and seniors, fostering connections and enhancing the quality of life in the Truckee-Tahoe area.
Past events
Past events
Event
Rotary Crab Feed
Mar 21, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
10981 Truckee Way, Truckee, CA 96161, USA
Event
Truckee Rotary's Big Night Out!
Nov 15, 5:30 - 11:00 PM PST
10981 Truckee Way, Truckee, CA 96161, USA
Our website
https://truckeerotary.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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