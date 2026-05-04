Rotary In The Harbor Charitable Foundation Inc empowers communities through service projects, fundraising events, and partnerships, focusing on enhancing the quality of life in Safety Harbor and surrounding areas.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Juleps & Jackpots Gala Raffle & Games 2026
May 2 - May 4 | 4 dates & times
Raffle
Juleps & Jackpots Gala Raffle & Games 2026 (copy)
May 2, 7:00 - 11:30 PM EDT
Event
Juleps & Jackpots Gala
May 2, 6:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
1111 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759, USA
Event
3rd Annual Paddle for a Purpose Sponsorship
Feb 21, 12:00 - 6:00 PM EST
13200 S Belcher Rd, Largo, FL 33773
Raffle
Rotary In The Harbor Charitable Foundation Inc's Annual Pickleball 2026 - Raffle Ticket Purchase