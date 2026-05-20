Rotary International Fort Lauderdale Rotary Club

Rotary International Fort Lauderdale Club unites community leaders to promote service, fellowship, and humanitarian efforts. They focus on addressing local and global challenges through projects that enhance education, health, and peace.
Events
Events
Custom
Scholarship Luncheon 2026
May 20, 11:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
416 NE 1st St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA (Downtown Event Center at First Baptist Church)
Membership Zeffy's 100% free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise at no cost. They are entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you complete your payment. You can always change the amount to one of your choice by selecting "Other" in the dropdown menu.
The weekly 50/50 raffle supports special projects, club operations, and other important expenses. Winner must draw the Ace of Spades to win 50% of that day's jackpot. The other 50% is donated to the Club.Zeffy is 100% free for us to use thanks to optional contributions. While you may see a suggested donation to support Zeffy at checkout, you are not required to add anything extra. Simply set that amount to $0 if you prefer. Your support is what truly matters—thank you!
Your bid on flowers and wine 🍷🌸 goes further than the auction table.Your payment helps cover club operations, weekly programs, and service activities that let us put “service above self” into practice. Please review your details carefully and submit your donation.Zeffy's 100% free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise at no cost. They are entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you complete your payment. You can always change the amount to one of your choice by selecting "Other" in the dropdown menu.