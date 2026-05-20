Rotary International Fort Lauderdale Rotary Club

Donation

Auction - Flowers & Wine

Your bid on flowers and wine 🍷🌸 goes further than the auction table.Your payment helps cover club operations, weekly programs, and service activities that let us put “service above self” into practice. Please review your details carefully and submit your donation.Zeffy's 100% free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise at no cost. They are entirely funded by voluntary contributions, and an amount will be suggested to you before you complete your payment. You can always change the amount to one of your choice by selecting "Other" in the dropdown menu.