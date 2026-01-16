Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra

Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra

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Our mission

The Royal Oak Symphony Orchestra enriches the community through dynamic concerts, educational programs, and support for young musicians, fostering a vibrant arts culture in Royal Oak.
Events
Events
2026-2027 Season Ticket
Event
2026-2027 Season Ticket
Oct 1, 4:00 PM - May 31, 5:00 PM EDT
709 N Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://royaloakorchestra.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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