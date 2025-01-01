Rugby Creek Animal Rescue Inc

Donation

Join the "Little Big Give" Movement

The Little Big Give Movement is built on a simple but powerful idea: small, consistent acts of generosity can save lives. By committing to just $5 a month — our “Little Big Give” — you become part of a steady, dependable force that helps us rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in urgent need. While $5/month is the heart of the movement, any recurring monthly gift is deeply appreciated and gratefully accepted. These ongoing donations allow us to plan responsibly, cover feed and veterinary costs, maintain safe shelter and essential farm equipment, and say “yes” when an animal’s life depends on it. It’s about making a huge impact without hurting your own finances — a little, given faithfully, becomes something truly big.Recurring support is our lifeline. Monthly donors give our rescue a stable budget so we can continue saving lives instead of scrambling to cover expenses. We invite you not only to join the movement, but to help it grow. Share The Little Big Give at your workplace, encourage a team challenge, or suggest it as a meaningful project at your child’s school. When a community rallies together, the ripple effect is extraordinary. As a special thank you, recurring donors who give $40 or more per month receive private access to our rescue’s blog, where you’ll get behind-the-scenes updates, rescue stories, and the real impact of your generosity. Together, we can turn small monthly gifts into life-saving miracles.