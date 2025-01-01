Rugby Creek Animal Rescue Inc

Rugby Creek Animal Rescue Inc

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Our mission

Rugby Creek Animal Rescue Inc is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. We provide emergency care, foster homes, and a loving environment, ensuring every animal receives the support they deserve for a second chance at life.
More ways to support us
Join the "Little Big Give" Movement
Donation
Join the "Little Big Give" Movement
The Little Big Give Movement is built on a simple but powerful idea: small, consistent acts of generosity can save lives. By committing to just $5 a month — our “Little Big Give” — you become part of a steady, dependable force that helps us rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in urgent need. While $5/month is the heart of the movement, any recurring monthly gift is deeply appreciated and gratefully accepted. These ongoing donations allow us to plan responsibly, cover feed and veterinary costs, maintain safe shelter and essential farm equipment, and say “yes” when an animal’s life depends on it. It’s about making a huge impact without hurting your own finances — a little, given faithfully, becomes something truly big.Recurring support is our lifeline. Monthly donors give our rescue a stable budget so we can continue saving lives instead of scrambling to cover expenses. We invite you not only to join the movement, but to help it grow. Share The Little Big Give at your workplace, encourage a team challenge, or suggest it as a meaningful project at your child’s school. When a community rallies together, the ripple effect is extraordinary. As a special thank you, recurring donors who give $40 or more per month receive private access to our rescue’s blog, where you’ll get behind-the-scenes updates, rescue stories, and the real impact of your generosity. Together, we can turn small monthly gifts into life-saving miracles.
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Donations
Donation
Donations
Your gift gives neglected and at-risk animals a safe place to land. At Rugby Creek Animal Rescue, every donation helps provide urgent medical care, soft beds, full tummies, and gentle hands for animals who have nowhere else to go. ❤️By donating today, you help us rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs, cats, and farm animals in need. Thank you for standing with them. 🐾
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Recurring Donations for Resident Rescue Animals
Donation
Recurring Donations for Resident Rescue Animals
$8 of $1,208 goal
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Our website

https://www.rugbycreekanimalrescue.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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