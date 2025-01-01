Membership

2025-2026 Rutherford High School All Sports Booster Club Membership

Baseball, Basketball, Bowling, Cheerleading, Cross Country, Football, Lacrosse, Soccer, Softball, Spring Track, Swimming, Tennis, Volleyball, Winter Track, WrestlingThis club raises funds to support RHS student-athletes through scholarships and awards. We purchase trophies and plaques, which we present to the athletes at the Varsity Recognition Dinner we host each season. In addition to purchasing division championship jackets, we also support the athletic department with monetary and equipment donations based on our fundraising efforts.**All scholarship applications will only be considered for athletes who have been members of the All Sports Booster Club for all the years he/she has participated in RHS Athletics in any capacity.**Starting with the Class of 2027, parents must volunteer for at least one event for their child to qualify for the Booster Club Scholarship in their senior year. Volunteer obligation MUST be met by April 1, 2027, for Senior Families. **IF THERE IS MORE THAN ONE STUDENT-ATHLETE IN YOUR FAMILY, YOU MUST PURCHASE A MEMBERSHIP FOR EACH STUDENT-ATHLETE**Please enter each student-athlete's information separately.