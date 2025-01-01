Rutherford High School All Sports Booster Club

Our mission
The RHS All Sports Booster Club represents all student-athletes from baseball, basketball, bowling, cheerleading, lacrosse, cross country, football, soccer, softball, spring track, swimming, tennis, volleyball, winter track, and wrestling. This club raises funds to support RHS student-athletes through scholarships and awards. We purchase trophies, plaques, and championship jackets, and host varsity recognition events. We also help support the athletic department with monetary donations.
Our website
https://rhs-sportsboosters.org/
Contact information
Christina Cole, President
Liz Paskas, Vice President/Booster Ads Chair
James Bogosian, Treasurer
Christina Rojas, Corresponding Secretary/Social Media
Marie Erickson, Recording Secretary
Kelly Lancaster, Spiritwear