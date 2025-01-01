Rutherford High School All Sports Booster Club
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Rutherford High School All Sports Booster Club

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Rutherford High School All Sports Booster Club

Our mission

The RHS All Sports Booster Club represents all student-athletes from baseball, basketball, bowling, cheerleading, lacrosse, cross country, football, soccer, softball, spring track, swimming, tennis, volleyball, winter track, and wrestling. This club raises funds to support RHS student-athletes through scholarships and awards. We purchase trophies, plaques, and championship jackets, and host varsity recognition events. We also help support the athletic department with monetary donations.

Events
Events
2026 RHS Spring Varsity Dinner
Event
2026 RHS Spring Varsity Dinner
Jun 8, 6:30 - 9:30 PM EDT
The Fiesta 255 NJ-17, Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2025-2026 Rutherford High School All Sports Booster Club Membership
Membership
2025-2026 Rutherford High School All Sports Booster Club Membership
Baseball, Basketball, Bowling, Cheerleading, Cross Country, Football, Lacrosse, Soccer, Softball, Spring Track, Swimming, Tennis, Volleyball, Winter Track, WrestlingThis club raises funds to support RHS student-athletes through scholarships and awards. We purchase trophies and plaques, which we present to the athletes at the Varsity Recognition Dinner we host each season. In addition to purchasing division championship jackets, we also support the athletic department with monetary and equipment donations based on our fundraising efforts.**All scholarship applications will only be considered for athletes who have been members of the All Sports Booster Club for all the years he/she has participated in RHS Athletics in any capacity.**Starting with the Class of 2027, parents must volunteer for at least one event for their child to qualify for the Booster Club Scholarship in their senior year. Volunteer obligation MUST be met by April 1, 2027, for Senior Families. **IF THERE IS MORE THAN ONE STUDENT-ATHLETE IN YOUR FAMILY, YOU MUST PURCHASE A MEMBERSHIP FOR EACH STUDENT-ATHLETE**Please enter each student-athlete's information separately.
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Rutherford All Sports Booster Club Donation
Donation
Rutherford All Sports Booster Club Donation
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Our website

https://rhs-sportsboosters.org/

Contact information

RHS All Sports Booster Club Board2025-2026


Christina Cole, President

[email protected]


Liz Paskas, Vice President/Booster Ads Chair

[email protected]


James Bogosian, Treasurer

[email protected]


Christina Rojas, Corresponding Secretary/Social Media

[email protected]


Marie Erickson, Recording Secretary

[email protected]


Kelly Lancaster, Spiritwear

[email protected]

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