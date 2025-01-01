Sacramento Cougar Community Connection
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Sacramento Cougar Community Connection

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Sacramento Cougar Community Connection

Our mission

Sacramento Cougar Community Connection empowers students through engaging educational programs and fundraising initiatives, ensuring resources for field trips, classroom supplies, and creative projects to enhance learning experiences.
More ways to support us
Sacramento Read-A-Thon
Donation
Sacramento Read-A-Thon
$1,615 of $3,000 goal
Donate today
Sacramento Elementary's Jog-a-thon Rainbow Run
Donation
Sacramento Elementary's Jog-a-thon Rainbow Run
$15 of $2,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://sccc-gocougars.square.site/

Contact information

[email protected]
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