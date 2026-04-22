Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School

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Our mission

Sacred Heart School fosters a nurturing environment that promotes academic excellence and spiritual growth, empowering students to become compassionate leaders in their communities through education and service.
Past events
Past events
Queen of Hearts for Sacred Heart
Raffle
Queen of Hearts for Sacred Heart
Apr 21, 8:00 - 8:01 PM CDT
Spring Super Bingo
Event
Spring Super Bingo
Mar 8, 11:30 - 6:00 PM CDT
2926 E 96th St, Chicago, IL 60617, USA

Our website

https://www.shschool96.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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