Sacred Heart School
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Sacred Heart School fosters a nurturing environment that promotes academic excellence and spiritual growth, empowering students to become compassionate leaders in their communities through education and service.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Queen of Hearts for Sacred Heart
Apr 21, 8:00 - 8:01 PM CDT
Event
Spring Super Bingo
Mar 8, 11:30 - 6:00 PM CDT
2926 E 96th St, Chicago, IL 60617, USA
Our website
https://www.shschool96.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by