Sahayog
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Sahayog

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Sahayog

Our mission

Sahayog is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization founded in April 2024 in the USA with a mission to support and care for street animals in Nepal by providing a safe haven and educating the community on the importance of animal welfare.


We know and we believe that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness and every donation brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.

More ways to support us
Donate to Sahayog
Donation
Donate to Sahayog
At Sahayog we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.All the donations collected by Sahayog (A non-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization in the USA) will be used to help care for street animals of Kathmandu, Nepal.How will your donation change lives of Street Animals:Animal Birth Control via spaying and neuteringTreating serious road accident casesTreating injuries and different chronic illnesses such as CTVT and MangeProviding vaccinations for street animalsProviding food to street animalsProviding long term shelter, care and food for street animals that cannot be released back to their respective home streetsHelp with adoptionThank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable!
Donate today
Donate to SPCA Nepal for helping street animals of Nepal
Donation
Donate to SPCA Nepal for helping street animals of Nepal
At Sahayog and SPCA Nepal, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.All the donations collected for SPCA Nepal through Sahayog (A non-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization in the USA) will be used to help care for street animals of Kathmandu, Nepal.How will your donation change lives of Street Animals:Animal Birth Control via spaying and neuteringTreating serious road accident casesTreating injuries and different chronic illnesses such as CTVT and MangeProviding vaccinations for street animalsProviding food to street animalsProviding long term shelter, care and food for street animals that cannot be released back to their respective home streetsHelp with adoptionThank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable!
Donate today
Donate to Sahara Animal Care for helping street animals of Biratnagar, Nepal
Donation
Donate to Sahara Animal Care for helping street animals of Biratnagar, Nepal
At Sahayog and Sahara Animal Care, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.All the donations collected for Sahara Animal Care through Sahayog (A non-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization in the USA) will be used to help care for street animals of the eastern part of Nepal (Biratnagar).How will your donation change lives of Street Animals:Animal Birth Control via spaying and neuteringTreating serious road accident casesTreating injuries and different chronic illnesses such as CTVT and MangeProviding vaccination to street animalsProviding food to street animalsProviding long term shelter, care and food for street animals that cannot be released back to their respective home streetThank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable! 🐾
Donate today
Donate to support Rashmi Tuladhar to feed, care and treat street animals
Donation
Donate to support Rashmi Tuladhar to feed, care and treat street animals
At Sahayog, we believe change begins with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. All donations collected through this campaign via Sahayog—a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the United States—will directly supporting Rashmi Didi and her mission to feed, care and treat for street animals in Kathmandu, Nepal.For over 22 years, Rashmi Didi has dedicated her life to caring for stray dogs, cats, and birds across areas including Jhyatha, Bhotahiti, New Road Gate, Bagbazaar Pool, Raj Durbar Dakshin Dhoka, Singha Durbar, Rani Pokhari, and surrounding neighborhoods. Her love for animals began in childhood and grew stronger over time. After joining Shanti Seva Griha in 2060 BS, she expanded her efforts to reach and feed even more animals in need.Today, she feeds more than 100 dogs daily, along with countless birds and cats. She also cares for sick and injured animals whenever possible. In her small home in Jhyatha, she currently shelters 15 dogs and 5 cats. Her commitment has remained unshaken—even during challenging times like the 2015 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having one disabled hand, no stable source of income, and leaving her teaching job over three years ago, Rashmi Didi continues her work tirelessly. She spends around 1000 NPR each day on food alone, often sacrificing her own meals to ensure the animals she cares for do not go hungry.Your support is more than a donation—it is a lifeline for countless animals who depend on her care every single day.Thank you for standing with us and being part of this mission. 🐾
Donate today

Our website

https://sahayogforanimals.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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