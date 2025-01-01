Donation

Donate to support Rashmi Tuladhar to feed, care and treat street animals

At Sahayog, we believe change begins with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all. All donations collected through this campaign via Sahayog—a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the United States—will directly supporting Rashmi Didi and her mission to feed, care and treat for street animals in Kathmandu, Nepal.For over 22 years, Rashmi Didi has dedicated her life to caring for stray dogs, cats, and birds across areas including Jhyatha, Bhotahiti, New Road Gate, Bagbazaar Pool, Raj Durbar Dakshin Dhoka, Singha Durbar, Rani Pokhari, and surrounding neighborhoods. Her love for animals began in childhood and grew stronger over time. After joining Shanti Seva Griha in 2060 BS, she expanded her efforts to reach and feed even more animals in need.Today, she feeds more than 100 dogs daily, along with countless birds and cats. She also cares for sick and injured animals whenever possible. In her small home in Jhyatha, she currently shelters 15 dogs and 5 cats. Her commitment has remained unshaken—even during challenging times like the 2015 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having one disabled hand, no stable source of income, and leaving her teaching job over three years ago, Rashmi Didi continues her work tirelessly. She spends around 1000 NPR each day on food alone, often sacrificing her own meals to ensure the animals she cares for do not go hungry.Your support is more than a donation—it is a lifeline for countless animals who depend on her care every single day.Thank you for standing with us and being part of this mission. 🐾