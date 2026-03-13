Saints Colman - John Neumann
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Our mission
Saints Colman - John Neumann fosters a nurturing environment for students, emphasizing academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community engagement through quality education and athletics, preparing them for a successful future.
Past events
Past events
Auction
SCJN CYO 80s Rewind Night Auction
Mar 15, 3:20 PM EDT
Event
SCJN CYO 80's Rewind Night
Mar 14, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
372 Highland Ln, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, USA
Raffle
2025 SCJN CYO Tailgate Raffle
May 22, 12:00 PM - Jun 1, 10:00 PM EDT
Our website
https://www.scjnschool.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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