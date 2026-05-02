Salem Baptist Omaha fosters spiritual growth and community service through worship, education, and outreach. We aim to empower individuals and families, promoting faith and fellowship while serving the needs of our local community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Women of Salem - Year to Reimagine Tea
May 2, 11:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
2120 N 30th St, Omaha, NE 68111, USA
Event
Installation Banquet, Sponsorships and Souvenir Journal Advertising Options for Purchase
Mar 6, 6:30 - 9:00 PM CST
6450 Pine St, Omaha, NE 68106, USA
Event
Installation Sponsorships and Souvenir Journal Advertising Options ONLY